Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,023 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 199.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,606,000 after buying an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

OXM opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

