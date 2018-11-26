TechnipFMC (FTI) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FTI opened at $22.62 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

