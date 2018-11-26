Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

