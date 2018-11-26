Telstra (TLSYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Telstra has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

