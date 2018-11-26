Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 8.75 (TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Monday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TMPL traded down GBX 32.88 ($0.43) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,210 ($15.81). 120,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,091. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52).

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

