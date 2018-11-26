Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,230,000 after buying an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 319,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,412,000 after buying an additional 286,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 271,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $5,229,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $17.31 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

