TETRA Technologies (TTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.36

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 484239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TETRA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

The firm has a market cap of $309.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,019,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 160,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 331,784 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 606,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

