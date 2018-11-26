Textron Inc. (TXT) Position Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Textron by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,471,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,172,000 after acquiring an additional 253,335 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

