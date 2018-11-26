The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 440,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 77,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $79,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 120,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,699,388.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $583.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.73%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

