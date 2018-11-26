Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,154 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $207,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $235.01 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

