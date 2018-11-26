Thomson Reuters (TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.95

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$64.95 and last traded at C$64.65, with a volume of 474978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$64.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Stephen J. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.65, for a total transaction of C$714,750.00. Also, insider Brian Louis Scanlon sold 43,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,085,175.17. Insiders have sold a total of 147,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,172 in the last 90 days.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

