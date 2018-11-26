ThoreCoin (THR) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $37,216.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $23.89 or 0.00627542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00127328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00187643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.47 or 0.07893614 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009189 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,910 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

