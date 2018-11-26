Tilray Inc (TLRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Tilray’s rating score has declined by 19.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $175.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tilray an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 121.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

