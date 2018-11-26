TJX Companies Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $59.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

TJX opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,774,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

