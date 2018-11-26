Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 5400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.15% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

