TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Shares Down 3.5%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 6,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,049,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills.

