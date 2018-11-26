TopCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. One TopCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. TopCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TopCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00126967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00188109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.07879860 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009089 BTC.

TopCoin Coin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us.

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

