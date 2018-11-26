Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

