Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/toronto-dominion-bank-raises-holdings-in-ishares-msci-united-kingdom-etf-ewu.html.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.