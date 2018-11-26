Toshiba (TOSYY) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) has trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a daily sentiment score of 2.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

