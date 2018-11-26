Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.44.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $136,643.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,412.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,691 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $408,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,307.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,261 shares of company stock valued at $79,283,062 over the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $10.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.40. 1,651,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,190. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.16. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.