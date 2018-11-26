Traders Buy United Continental (UAL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) on weakness during trading on Monday. $118.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.04 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, United Continental had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. United Continental traded down ($3.09) for the day and closed at $91.75

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,375,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,292 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,223,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,901 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,475,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,386,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,590,000 after purchasing an additional 68,208 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy United Continental (UAL) on Weakness” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/traders-buy-united-continental-ual-on-weakness.html.

About United Continental (NYSE:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.