Trans-Siberian Gold (TSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.12

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.12 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 39231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

About Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

