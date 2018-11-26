TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TLP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TransMontaigne Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:TLP traded up $4.58 on Monday, hitting $40.98. 2,202,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TransMontaigne Partners has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.18.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMontaigne Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

