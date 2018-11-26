Transocean LTD (RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.20 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $9.01 on Friday. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $538,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Transocean by 1,294.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,483 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth $153,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 251.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,461,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,530 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

