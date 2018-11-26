Travala (AVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,646.00

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Travala has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $9,646.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.03029336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00129357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00188068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.08519169 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,242,358 tokens. Travala’s official website is project.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

