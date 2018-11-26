Travelflex Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Travelflex has traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. Travelflex has a market capitalization of $869,206.00 and approximately $333,269.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travelflex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travelflex alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Travelflex

TRF is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,259 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,316 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org.

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travelflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travelflex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.