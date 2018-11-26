Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.39 Million Position in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 983.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,083,000 after buying an additional 652,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,359,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 75.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,414,000 after buying an additional 670,251 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 630 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/trexquant-investment-lp-has-2-39-million-position-in-oshkosh-corp-osk.html.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.