Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 34,682 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of EDU opened at $52.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

