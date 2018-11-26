Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.73 Million Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $22.59 on Monday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Mark L. Schiller purchased 45,800 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,047,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

