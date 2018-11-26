Trexquant Investment LP Takes $9.37 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,878 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 69,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total transaction of $707,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $220.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $171.12 and a 52 week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

