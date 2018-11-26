Trinity Industries (TRN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 2,515,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,787,804 shares.The stock last traded at $23.39 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Specifically, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 143,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,157,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,993 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 810,646 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,613,000 after purchasing an additional 739,391 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 301,927 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

