Triton International Ltd (TRTN) is Spindletop Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Spindletop Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,750 shares during the quarter. Triton International accounts for about 6.5% of Spindletop Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spindletop Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Triton International worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Triton International by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Triton International by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Triton International stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.86.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $350.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Triton International’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

In related news, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $64,343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Global Ltd Bharti acquired 337,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $11,720,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

