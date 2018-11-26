Trivago NV – (TRVG) Position Lessened by Apertura Capital LLC

Apertura Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Trivago makes up approximately 0.5% of Apertura Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Apertura Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trivago worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Trivago alerts:

TRVG opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of -0.17. Trivago NV – has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.60 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trivago NV – will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. BidaskClub cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/trivago-nv-trvg-position-lessened-by-apertura-capital-llc.html.

Trivago Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.