TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.71 Million

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00020814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $54,242.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.02838194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00128691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00190760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.08585204 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,045,548 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.