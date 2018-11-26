Trupanion (TRUP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2018 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2018 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2018 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2018 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2018 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2018 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2018 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2018 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

10/9/2018 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2018 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2018 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.95. 268,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.31 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 1.08. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,989 shares in the company, valued at $44,675,257.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,430.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,265 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,044 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42,652 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 519,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 114,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 18.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 53.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 54.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

