Twitter Inc (TWTR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,111,090 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Twitter worth $42,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Twitter by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $24,185,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,634,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,950,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,182,245 shares of company stock valued at $128,034,010. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nomura raised Twitter from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.75 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Twitter stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

