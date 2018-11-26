Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Receives $16.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,503. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,500 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 89,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

