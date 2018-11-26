Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 469,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,241,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $186.18 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.88 and a twelve month high of $252.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,001,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $53,154.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,312 shares of company stock worth $20,465,324. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

