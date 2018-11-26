UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Shaftesbury (SHB)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 993.73 ($12.98).

SHB opened at GBX 915.50 ($11.96) on Friday. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

