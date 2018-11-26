UBS Group Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Krones (KRN)

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. equinet set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Metzler set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.93 ($112.71).

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock opened at €77.20 ($89.77) on Friday. Krones has a 12 month low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a 12 month high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.