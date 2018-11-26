UDR, Inc. (UDR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,410,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,509,000 after purchasing an additional 559,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,025,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,586,000 after purchasing an additional 528,079 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,830,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,750,000 after purchasing an additional 811,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,358,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,771,000 after purchasing an additional 390,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,018,000 after purchasing an additional 164,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.3323 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at $71,969,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,773 shares of company stock worth $3,062,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

