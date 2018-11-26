UMB Financial (UMBF) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $69.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other UMB Financial news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $35,029.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Walker Brian sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,363 shares of company stock valued at $97,997 and sold 23,333 shares valued at $1,696,114. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 23.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

