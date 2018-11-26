Under Armour Inc (UAA) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.26.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

