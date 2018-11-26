Unilever (UN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -1.29

Press coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UN) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Unilever’s ranking:

Shares of UN opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

