Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.49 million.

UBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Brean Capital set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In related news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $40,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,337,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 138,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

