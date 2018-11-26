Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) will post sales of $40.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.90 million and the highest is $44.70 million. Unique Fabricating reported sales of $41.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full-year sales of $176.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $182.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.97 million, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unique Fabricating.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

UFAB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

