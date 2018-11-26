United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Purchases C$37,516.00 in Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$93.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,516.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$93.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$94.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,380.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$95.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$92.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,400.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$93.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 1,500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,015.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$95.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$94.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,980.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,875.00.

TSE UNC traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$93.64. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976. United Co.s Limited has a 1-year low of C$91.31 and a 1-year high of C$106.49.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

