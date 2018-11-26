United Rentals (URI) and Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) Head-To-Head Review

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Rentals and Black Diamond Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $6.64 billion 1.34 $1.35 billion $10.59 10.38 Black Diamond Group $120.79 million 0.83 -$73.59 million N/A N/A

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group.

Volatility and Risk

United Rentals has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of United Rentals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and Black Diamond Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 21.96% 39.46% 8.17% Black Diamond Group -53.71% -6.11% -3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Rentals and Black Diamond Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 2 1 10 0 2.62 Black Diamond Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Rentals currently has a consensus target price of $168.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.20%. Given United Rentals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Black Diamond Group.

Summary

United Rentals beats Black Diamond Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The trench, power and pump segment includes the rental of specialty construction products and related services. It comprises of Trench Safety region, which rents trench safety equipment such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers and line testing equipment for underground work, the Power and HVAC region, which rents power and HVAC equipment such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment including heating and cooling equipment, the Pump Solutions region, which rents pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. United Rentals was founded by Bradley S. Jacobs in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions, such as camps with on-site management of catering, housekeeping, front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and the provision of consumables, such as diesel and propane. The Energy Services segment provides equipment rentals and accommodations to customers in the oil and gas industry throughout western Canada and the Midwest and western United States. This segment offers accommodations, which consist of single and multi-unit complexes; and surface rentals, including various types of equipment that support drilling, completion, and production activities. The segment also provides installation, delivery, maintenance, and catering services. The International segment rents and sells remote workforce housing and modular space rental solutions primarily in Australia. This segment serves customers in resources, oil and gas, construction, general industry, government, and education sectors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

