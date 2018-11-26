UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Increased by Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,459. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.86.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $261.62 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

